IMO, ILO, ICS and ITF urge the protection of seafarers' rights against unjust criminalisation

Seafarers who have been detained
in the performance of their professional duties must be
treated fairly and with dignity, with full respect for their
human rights. This was underlined by the International Maritime
Organization (IMO), the International Labour Organization (ILO),
the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and the International
Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) at an event
focused on the protection of seafarers against their unjust
held on Monday in London at the headquarters of the
of the IMO.
Last April, the IMO Legal Committee adopted the
"Guidelines on the fair treatment of seafarers detained in
alleged crimes" that have been defined by the IMO and
and dealing with issues related to due process,
protection from arbitrary detention, coercion or intimidation, and
to the guarantee that wages, medical care and repatriation rights
continue to be insured during any proceedings
legal. They also aim to improve coordination between nations,
including port States, flag States,
States, of which the seafarer is a national, and
between shipowners and seafarers.
On Monday, the four organizations urged
a commitment to ensure due process and fair treatment for
seafarers, to allow them to be repatriated quickly
by their families, in accordance with the guidelines
IMO/ILO, recognising that the unjust criminalisation of seafarers
continues to be a major concern for seafarers
and for the sector in general.
IMO, ILO, ICS and ITF highlighted the need for
continue to join forces to ensure that good practices
on the implementation of the IMO/ILO guidelines are shared and that
prosecutors and judges are aware of the particularities
seafarers' work, which are essential to ensure their
fair treatment. In particular, recognising that many systems
may not have the necessary skills to
handling maritime cases quickly and fairly, the four
organisations have encouraged the training of authorities
judicial proceedings in the field of maritime law and seafarers' rights.
The need for greater
coordination between States and the maritime sector to enable
consistent implementation of legal safeguards and to support the rapid implementation of the
release and repatriation of detained seafarers. In addition,
invite insurance companies, including P&I Clubs, to
provide legal support and welfare coverage
of seafarers in cases of unfair treatment.