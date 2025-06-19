A protest action by Greek seafarers is incandescent, with the PENEN and PNO unions launching very serious accusations, even reciprocal

The strike proclaimed today has reached the fourth day
by PENEN, the Panhellenic Union of Navy Seafarers
merchant ship, which yesterday decided to continue for another 24 hours the
mobilization, which will end at six o'clock tomorrow. The
strike, which was declared illegal by the courts
caused the ferries to stop in the port of Patras
Superfast I
, II, IV
and XI
of the group
Attica used on routes with Italy employing crews
Greeks. The Greek shipowner group announced that
will take actions required by law to prosecute
criminally and civilly PENEN, while the union has specified
whereas the decision to continue the protest action was
taken after the refusal and the intransigent position in providing
responses to PENEN's claims by SEEN,
the Greek association representing shipping companies that
operate in the passenger transport sector, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
of Maritime Activities and Island Policy. In addition
PENEN condemned what it called a
repression and persecution organized by shipowners and the government
which led to the arrest of strikers. The union has launched
Manolis Tsikalakis, Secretary General of the
Panhellenic Seamen's Federation (PNO), a trade union federation to which
PENEN itself adheres, which - according to PENEN - would have demonstrated
to be once again at the service of shipowners.
For its part, the shipowners' association SEEN recalled that
have signed with the PNO, to which PENEN is associated, a
two-year collective labour agreement, being implemented
and in force since last January 1, in which, among other things, it is
An overall wage increase of +5% has been agreed for the
2025, in addition to the +11% increases granted to Greek seafarers
in the previous two years. SEEN underlined that the total
indifference to court decisions on the part of some
trade unionists represents a direct affront to the rule of law and
A hard blow to the institutional stability of work
maritime and ships flying the Greek flag, and announced that it was
have informed the competent authorities so that they can
legal action can be initiated.
The mutual exchange of vitriolic accusations does not spare the two
trade unions, with Manolis Tsikalakis and the entire
who defined the protest action as a work
of bad taste directed by the SEEN association together with the
president of PENEN, Antonis Dalakogiorgos, and aimed at
oust Greek seafarers as soon as possible
by Greek-flagged ships operating in the Adriatic. Serious
in particular, the accusation made by the PNO to PENEN of having had
contacts with the managers of the shipping company Minoan Lines
of the Italian group Grimaldi that would have led to a change in the
of the itineraries of the Minoan Kydon Palace , which
flies the Greek flag, and not to conduct actions against other ships
of the group flying the Italian flag which - observed PNO -
are operating normally while only ships flying the flag of
remain stationary in the port of Patras. In its vehement
denounces the PNO board has specified that it believes
responsible for this situation, as well as above all the
Secretary General of PENEN, SEEN and the shipowners' group
Greek Attica, with the latter not being clear what it is
accused since he is protesting for his ships to be
restored to leave the port of Patras and
denounced that the conduct of PENEN, ignoring the legislation
and the decisions of the Greek judiciary, is causing damage
incalculable effects on the Greek economy and on Attica Holdings itself.