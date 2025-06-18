Trump's new tariffs also affect container traffic at the Port of Long Beach
In the first five months of 2025, an increase of +17.2% was recorded
Long Beach
June 18, 2025
In May 2025 also Long Beach, like the other main port
Los Angeles American West Coast Shipping Containers
(
of 17
June 2025), felt the impact on its traffic
of the effect of the new tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump
recording a decrease in the volumes of containerized handled that
amounted to 639 thousand TEUs, with a decrease of -8.2% on the previous year.
May 2024. The CEO of the Port of Long Beach,
Mario Cordero, however, said he was confident that a
temporary suspension of these new tariffs could
likely to result in a surge in traffic by the end
of the current month: "We continue to be - he explained -
moderately optimistic about a recovery in freight traffic
import between the end of June and July, just in time for
The peak season of ocean freight, when retailers
will stock the shelves with school supplies and start the
preparations for the winter holidays".
The confidence expressed by Cordero, however, seems to clash with
The far from obvious outcome of the negotiations on the new tariffs
conducted by the U.S. government administration with other
nations that have so far had little success, such as the agreement
tariff last month with the UK which brought yesterday
President Trump to sign an ordinance implementing the commitments
American standards provided for by the agreement. The White House has defined that
the new trade agreement is of "historic" significance,
stressing that it ensures that US companies have access without
previous to UK markets, in particular for meat
and some agricultural exports, strengthening the
at the same time the US national security. With regard to the
imports from the United Kingdom, the order provides that the
first 100 thousand British vehicles imported into the USA are
subject to a 10% duty and that any additional vehicle
imported in the year is subject to a rate of 25%.
With regard to another of the crucial points of the agreement, the
of British steel imports, on the other hand, the ordinance
postpones the question of the possible removal of duties to the
assessment by the Secretary of Commerce in consultation with the U.S.
Trade Representative.
Furthermore, any commercial agreements with
other primary partners of the USA, starting with the European Union, but
Another agreement welcomed once again as historic
by the Trump administration: the one with China which, if it is
reached in recent days, however, it does not seem yet
defined by remaining divergences between the two parties that still seem to be
far from making the agreement official.
In addition, the issue of new tariffs also agitates the market
and its exploits. Yesterday family businesses
Learning Resources Inc. and hand2mind Inc., active in the
toys and educational games, have filed an appeal with the
Supreme Court asking to assess whether the new tariffs are legitimate
under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA),
the law authorizing the American president to adopt
specific emergency measures, including the imposition of sanctions or
the freezing of assets to protect the US from foreign threats,
which was used by Trump to impose tariffs. The two
companies, which had previously had the pronouncement to them
favor on the matter by a federal district judge,
appealed to the Supreme Court because, as pointed out
In the application, they consider the question of "fundamental
importance" and consider it urgent that the issue be resolved
before the case is heard by a court of appeal.
Meanwhile, the effect of the tariffs has been to
Halting a long positive trend in container imports
across the Long Beach Harbor that last month were
amounted to 299 thousand TEUs, down -13.4% on May 2024. In
full containers for export also decreased
which amounted to 82 thousand TEUs (-18.6%). On the other hand, there was a slight increase
the handling of empty containers which totaled 258 thousand
TEU (+3.2%).
In the first five months of 2025, the Californian port of call
4.04 million TEUs handled, with an increase of +17.2%
on the same period last year. Containers full of
landings stood at 1.94 million TEUs (+16.3%), containers
Full at embarkation at 469 thousand TEUs (-2.0%) and empty containers at 1.63
million TEUs (+25.3%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher