MOL and Kinetics will build the world's first floating data center
It will be installed on a ship of 9,731 gross tons
Tokyo
July 7, 2025
The Japanese shipping group Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has
signed a memorandum of understanding with Kinetics, a new
Karpowership initiative of the Turkish energy group Karadeniz
Holding, to build the first floating integrated data center
to the world that will be hosted on a ship renovated at the
purpose. The two companies will collaborate on the design, construction and
and implementation of the new data center with the power of 20-73
megawatt that is expected to be operational in 2027. The ship that
will be adapted to house the data center is 120 km long
21.2 meters wide and has a gross tonnage of 9,731 tons.
Of particular interest is the cooling system of the center
data that will work with the use of seawater or
river.
