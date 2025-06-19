Port of Trieste, the newly appointed Gurrieri torpedoes the newly appointed Torbianelli

Newly appointed as extraordinary commissioner of the Authority
of the Port System of the Eastern Adriatic Sea
(
of 10
June
2025), Antonio Gurrieri did not even wait for
complete the parliamentary process for the formalization of his
appointment as president of the body to proceed with the torpedoing of the
acting secretary general of the Port Authority, Vittorio
Torbianelli, in turn very recently appointed and already
extraordinary commissioner of the body appointed by the same minister
who appointed Gurrieri: Matteo Salvini.
"What is happening on the port of Trieste -
denounced in a note the regional councilor Francesco Russo (Pd)
commenting on Gurrieri's decision - it is a painful game
carried out by an incredibly arrogant Right and attached to
Seats and power. At this point we would like to know what role the
President Fedriga, if he were aware of the coup d'état by FdI
or has knowingly traded autonomy and quality
of the choices for the territory, in favor of their own interests, i.e.
Getting rid of obstacles for a third term. Replace a
Secretary General just one week after his appointment
just because it seems that in that box Brothers
of Italy to demand its own representative takes away credibility
national and international airports to a port that Zeno
D'Agostino had brought it back to the center of the scene."
"It is a squalid power game - continues the note
- which took place while last May, the
total TEU handled by the port of Trieste has dropped by
45.40% compared to the figure a year earlier, with an even more
worrying in Pier VII which drops by as much as 63.77%. If in the
meanwhile the port of Rijeka grows by 16% in the first quarter of 2025,
perhaps those who govern in Rome and in the Region will avoid the excuse
of the international conjuncture and some exponents of the Center-Right
will be forced to take responsibility for one
A stalemate that is now unacceptable. Who is holding the economy steady
of this city and this region? The Trieste airport is
under the commissioner regime for more than a year due to the
Roman quarrels between Salvini and Meloni's party, and when finally
seemed to have found a point of balance, the imposition arrives
of a backtrack, with the delegations distributed among the managers,
waiting for an appointment (it doesn't matter who, the important thing is that
is branded FdI) which could arrive in who knows how many
Months. In the face of this shame that worries operators and
entrepreneurs, what does Mayor Dipiazza say? We expect that
Accuse his allies of 'blocking the city'
(this time really) who in the last few days has ridiculously
aimed at citizens opposed to the cable car".