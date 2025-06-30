The Indian Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders acquires control of the Srilankése Colombo Dockyard shipyard

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., an active shipbuilding company both in the commercial and military sector that is controlled by the New Delhi government, acquired control of the Colombo Dockyard PLC (CDPLC), Srilankése company of construction and naval repair listed at the Columbus Stock Exchange. The operation consists in the purchase of at least the
51% of the company's capital with an investment of up to $52.96 million. According to the forecasts, the transaction will be completed within the next 4-6 months after the approval of the competent authorities including the Columbus Stock Exchange.
Last year Colombo Dockyard, who manages the homonymous shipyard in the port of Colombo, recorded a turnover of 25,45 billion rupees of Sri Lanka (84 million dollars).