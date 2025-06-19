Singaporean SeaLead expands its sea freight offer to the connection between Turkey and Italy

Singaporean SeaLead has announced the inclusion in its
offer of sea freight forwarding on the route between Turkey and
Italy with rotation of the service which, from next 25 June,
it will touch the ports of Gemlik, Izmit, Istanbul, Aliaga, Salerno,
La Spezia and Genoa and Gemlik. Asian society has
highlighted that the new service, called Türkiye - Italy
Express (TIE) and on a weekly basis, will be integrated with
the WARM and 5CX services that connect Europe with Asia by crossing
the Suez Canal, a route that - SeaLand underlined - offers a
faster connectivity between the two regions,
implicitly recalling that most of the competing services
on the Asia-Europe route currently circumnavigate Africa to
avoid the Red Sea crisis area.