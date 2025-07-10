In the first half of 2025, bulk cargo grew and miscellaneous goods decreased in the port of Marseille-Fos

In the first half of 2025, freight traffic in the port of
Marseille-Fos amounted to 37 million tonnes, with a
growth of +7% over the first half of last year
determined by the increase in bulk volumes that counterbalanced
the decline in miscellaneous goods. Particularly marked was
the increase in dry bulk cargo to 3.9 million
tonnes (+23%), mainly thanks to the 41% increase in
steel volumes driven by ore imports for the
ArcelorMittal plant. A substantial increase was
liquid bulk cargo also recorded, totaling 23.6
million tons (+9%), including +4% increases in traffic
of crude oil, +55% of liquefied natural gas, +1%
liquefied petroleum gas and a recovery in product volumes
chemicals driven by biofuels. Miscellaneous goods, with about 9.5
million tons, marked a decrease of -5%, with a
container traffic alone, which amounted to 729 thousand
TEU (+1%). Traffic of new cars increased by +18%
Factory with 108 thousand vehicles handled.
The port authority of the port has announced that in the sector of
traffic was driven by exchanges with
Asia, particularly with China and India, while they declined
volumes with the USA due to the suspension of a line with the
East Coast of the United States.
In the passenger sector, the half-year balance sheet is
1.64 million people passed through the French port (+3%),
of which 1.1 million cruise passengers (+5%) and 527 thousand passengers of the
regular lines (0%), with a decrease of -1% relating to lines with the
Corsica and increases in flows with Morocco (+80%) and Tunisia (+2%).