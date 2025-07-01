Meeting of the European Commission to define the development strategy of the EU's ports and maritime industry

Today in Brussels, the European Commission hosted two dialogues
high-level strategic meetings with representatives of the port sectors,
shipbuilding, maritime and inland navigation, and
of related business segments to help define
Jointly priorities, opportunities and actions that
contribute to the development of port and maritime strategies
industrial sectors of the EU. In addition, to collect additional
suggestions, has been started to submit contributions for
both EU Ports and Maritime Industry Strategies
inviting interested parties to share their views
until next July 28.
"With our forthcoming maritime, industrial and
- explained the European Commissioner for Transport and
to Sustainable Tourism, Apostolos Tzitzikostas - we intend to
ensure that Europe's ports and maritime industries are
equipped to lead the clean and digital energy transition,
support defence and trade and remain competitive at the
global. The contribution of all stakeholders is essential:
We are committed to listening to the needs and ambitions of the industry
to help shape a Europe fit for the future'.
Stressing that the maritime and port industry are vital
for the sovereignty of Europe, the Vice-President of the
EU Commission and responsible for Prosperity and Prosperity
Industrial Strategy, Stéphane Séjourné, has
explained that "our priority is to strengthen
competitiveness, while promoting its
decarbonization. Today's dialogue is the first step towards
a renewed ambition for our European maritime leadership".
Today's meeting was attended by representatives of
Community of European Railways (CER), European Association for
Forwarding, Transport, Logistics and Customs Services
(CLECAT), European Barge Union (EBU), European Community Shipowners
Association (ECSA), European Dockworkers Council (EDC), European
Dredging Association (EUDA), European Federation of Inland Ports
(EFIP), European Maritime Pilots' Association (EMPA), European
Onshore Power Supply Association (EOPSA), European Seaports
Organisation (ESPO), European Transport Workers' Federation
(ETF), European Tugowners Association (ETA), Federation of European
Private Port Companies and Terminals (FEPORT), Fuels Europe, Marine
Care Association (MCA), Transport & Environment (T&E),
UNISTOCK and World Shipping Council (WSC).