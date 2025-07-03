Consilium Safety Group expanded its presence in Turkey and the maritime market

Sweden's Consilium Safety Group has expanded its
presence in Turkey and in the maritime market by acquiring Ares
Marine, a company based in Pendik (Istanbul) that offers services and
products to the national shipbuilding industry including
those carried out by Consilium itself. "With the acquisition of
of Ares Marine - explained the group's CEO
Philip Isell Lind af Hageby - we strengthen our
position in the region, not only by providing better support to the
shipyards, but also offering after-sales and
updating of local to shipowners, ensuring maximum
operation of their activities".