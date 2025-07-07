A bulk carrier was attacked in the Red Sea

After several weeks of interruption, yesterday the
attacks on ships in the Red Sea region where, 51 miles from the
southwest of the port of Hodeidah - United announced
Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) - a ship was
assaulted by several small boats from which the
fire with small arms and rocket launchers, which was answered by the
security team embarked on the ship. The attached unit is
Greek Liberian Flag Bulk Magic Seas
STEM Shipping with a crew of 19 seafarers who, following
accident, together with the safety team abandoned ship
who was taking on water. The bulk carrier, of 63,000 tons of
deadweight capacity, was built in 2016.
The attack does not seem to have been claimed yet, although
It has been attributed to Yemeni rebels
Houthis.