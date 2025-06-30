RFI and MIT subscribe to the program contract for approximately 2.1 billion

The Ministry of Infrastructures and Transport and the Italian Railway Network (Italian FS Group) have undersigned the Third Integrative Act, updating 2025 to the Programme Contract - part Services 2022-2026, of the total value of approximately 2.1 billion euros. The update has been approved at the conclusion of the information with a positive outcome made in recent days at CIPESS. The Third Integrative Act provides for the contracting of new resources allocated by the Budget Law for Years 2025 and 2026, of which 1.6 billion are intended for extraordinary maintenance and approximately 500 million for the management of the national railway infrastructure.
The act shall update the content of the Programme Contract - part of Services 2022-2026 adapting contractual requirements to inflationary dynamics, increased material and supplies costs and the expansion of extraordinary maintenance activities at stations. It also includes the RFI-starting plan to strengthen the maintenance offices.
The two parties highlighted that the signing of the act confirms the commitment of MIT and RFI to strengthen the maintenance and management of the railway network, with the aim of ensuring an increasingly reliable and efficient service.