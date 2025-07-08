Yesterday the Supreme Court of Kerala, accepting an appeal by the
Government of the State of India represented by the Special Secretary
for the Environment, ordered the detention of the container ship MSC
Akuteta II,
currently moored in Vizhinjam Harbor,
urged by the government until the
Deposit of 95.31 billion rupees ($1.1 billion) from
part of the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) shipping group or
of its Indian shipping agency MSC Agency India. The decision,
signed by Judge M. A. Abdul Hakhim, is part of the lawsuit
brought by the State of Kerala which requested the issuance of a
a verdict requiring the MSC group to pay this sum, plus
6% annual interest until the date of the verdict and plus the
12% interest from the date of the verdict until the receipt of the
sum, by way of compensation for damage to the marine environment, to the
and related state interests, as well as losses
to the fishermen of the State, caused by the sinking of the
MSC Elsa 3
container carrier owned by MSC
which took place last May 25 in the waters of Kerala.
The Supreme Court document specifies that the MSC Akuteta
II is owned by Nairne Ocean Way Limited,
with the MSC as ship manager and as
of holding a substantial interest in the owner of the
ship. The case will be reviewed by the Supreme Court on Thursday
next.