Salvini appoints a manager of a private shipping company in Campania to the presidency of the regional Port Authority

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has chosen a
manager of a private company operating maritime services in the
Gulf of Naples and for the Aeolian Islands for the position of president
of the Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea,
the body that manages the ports of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare di
Stabiae. He is Eliseo Cuccaro, CEO of the
Alilauro shipping company of the Campania Lauro group. Hers
designation was formally communicated to the President
of the Campania Region, an entity that will have to express its
opinion on the proposal which will subsequently be forwarded to the
competent parliamentary committees for the final opinion.