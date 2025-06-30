Notable the impact on Italy of a possible closure of the maritime route through the Strait of Hormuz

The Centro Studi di Confitarma has developed a study that highlights the centrality of the Strait of Hormuz for the Italian economy. "It is not only a maritime route - the general manager of the shipowning confederation has explained, Luca Sisto, presenting the document - is a strategic crossroads from which transits 100% of our energy imports from all the Countries of the Persian Gulf that have no other way of trade except through the Strait of Hormuz". In 2024 the total Italian exchange with the nations of the region with only outlet to the sea in the Persian Gulf has exceeded 20 billion euros, with 13,3 billion export (+14.2% on 2023) and 7.3 billion import (-28%).
Confitarma has found that, in light of the state of war in the Middle East region, it appears evident "as any slowdowns or even closures of the Strait of Hormuz would have important immediate effects on logistics, energy supply and the stability of our business relations with partners who do not have alternatives".
The study recalls that through the area of the Persian Gulf transits about 11% of all world maritime volumes, including 34% of oil exports by sea, 30% of GPL exports, 20% of GNL trade, 18% of the trade of chemicals, 7% of the trade of cars, 3% of the global trade of container and 2% of the trade of solid bulk. In 2025 the daily transits of the ships through the Strait of Hormuz has recorded an average of 144 naval units per day, of which 37% of them were oil tankers, 17% portacontainer and 13% portarinfuse ships.
With specific reference to the traffics of energy products, the merchant fleet controlled by the Italian shipowning industry, potentially interested in the traffics that are carried out in the area, amounts to about 80 units (chemical/products tanker and raw oil tanker) for about 4.3 million tons of gross flow.
Confitarma noted that, "despite the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, it continues to be considered an unlikely scenario given the potential wider geopolitical consequences with the United States and other Middle Eastern countries, uncertainties on the capabilities of Iran and the fact that the exports of crude oil of Iran (mainly intended for China) would be interrupted, however, there is the risk of transit or attacks on a small scale and the need of convoys. Without forgetting - it has specified the confederation - that the question Houthi in the Red Sea is not resolved and that, indeed, they have threatened to renew the attacks to the ships connected to the United States in case of escalation of the conflict".
"The situation in these areas - Sisto said - of crisis deserves all our attention, also in relation to the safety of our crews in case of a possible aggravation of the risks. It comforts us in this sense the return of Italy to the command of the Aspides mission from the first July. The presence of the Italian Navy represents a fundamental preface at this delicate moment".