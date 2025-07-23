The Spinelli Group has approved the 2024 Sustainability Report

Yesterday the board of directors of Spinelli Srl
2024 Sustainability Report approved, third document
published on a voluntary basis by the group that
highlights, among the main aspects, the economic impact
of the company's activity, which in 2024 distributed 154
million euros to the community (suppliers and employees in
89% of the economic value generated.
The data on the destination of the expenditure made was also underlined
during the year, 94% of which was aimed at
local suppliers. The analysis of the balance sheet also shows that out of 616
direct employees, 49% are under 50 years old.
With regard to environmental commitment, four companies in the
are ISO 14001 certified, while the benefits continue
resulting from investments aimed at increasing the share of
intermodal transport and to lower the impacts of transport
road fleet that has a completely renewed fleet of trucks and
powered by biofuel, supported by constant monitoring and
driver training programs on eco-driving.
The document also presents the data on accidents at work
which in 2024 fell to a total of 14, of which five in
all of them are minor, with a decrease of more than
-66% compared to the previous year.