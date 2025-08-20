DFDS closes the second quarter at a loss

Danish group DFDS closed the second quarter of
this year with revenues of DKK 7.81 billion (a
billion euros), with a growth of +3.0% over the same period
of 2024 which was determined by the +18.2% increase in
revenues generated by the Group's logistics activities, which are
amounted to 3.90 billion crowns, while the revenues generated by the
DFDS' ferry fleet fell by -6.9% to 4.31 billion,
of which 3.27 billion deriving from the transport of goods (-3.8%) and
1.04 billion crowns from passenger transport (-15.5%). The
The value of EBITDA was €893 million
Danish kroner (-27.5%), with a contribution of 702 million from the
ferries (-29.1%) and 217 million from logistics (-24.9%).
Operating profit stood at €163 million (-68.6%). The
was closed with a net loss of
-€87 million compared to a net profit of €288 million in the period
April-June 2024.
In the second quarter of 2025, the DFDS fleet
transported rolling stock for a total of 10.6 million metres
linear (-0.4%). On the routes in the English Channel,
4.3 million linear meters transported (+0.5%). Services
seafarers in the North Sea transported 3.4 million metres
linear (-2.0%). In the Mediterranean, traffic amounted to
almost 1.4 million linear meters (+0.9%). On the routes in the Sea
Baltic 891 million linear meters were transported (-4.6%)
and in the Strait of Gibraltar the traffic was 570
million linear metres (+6.3%). In addition, in the period, the fleet
of the Danish group embarked almost 1.4 million passengers
(-17,3%).