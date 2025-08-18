In the second quarter of 2025, freight traffic in the port of Hamburg grew by +4%

In the second quarter of 2025, the Port of Hamburg
handled about 29.5 million tons of goods, with a
increase of +4% over the same period of last year which
was mainly driven by growth of +9%
of containerized goods amounted to 21.3 million tons and
driven by the sharp increase in the volumes of containers in transhipment that
amounted to about 880 thousand TEUs (+26%) while traffic
containerized in import-export, with over 1.3 million TEUs, has
recorded an increase of +2%. The
liquid bulk with 2.4 million tons (+4%). Bulk
dry areas, on the other hand, fell by -8% to 5.6 million tons and in
Other miscellaneous goods also decreased with 250 thousand
tons (-12%).
In the first half of this year, the German port of call
handled a total of 57.8 million tons of cargo,
with an increase of +3.6% over the first half of 2024. The
containerized goods alone amounted to 41.2 million
tons (+6.8%) and were made with a handling of
containers equal to 4.2 million TEUs (+9.3%), of which 1.6 million TEUs
TEU in transhipment (+23.8%). The Port Authority of Hamburg has
Container Traffic Growth Has Increased
was mainly driven by the increase in volumes with
the Far East (1.8 million TEUs, +10.7%) and those with the
Baltic Sea (734 thousand TEUs, +20.8%), while among the main partners
of the port there was only a decrease in the
United States (275 thousand TEUs, -19.3%). Liquid bulk has increased
by +10.3% rising to 4.7 million tons, while solid
fell by -8.8% to 11.4 million tons.