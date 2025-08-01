In the second quarter, maritime traffic in the Bosphorus Strait decreased by -6.0%

After the -7.5% drop recorded in the first quarter of
this year, also in the following quarterly period, traffic
across the Bosphorus Strait marked a
decrease as 10,030 ships transited, with a decrease of
-6.0% on the April-June period of 2024 which is more
(-18.1%) relating only to longer ships
of 200 meters (1,007 units). Among the types of ships
transited, the largest number was that of the
General Cargo with 3,775 units (-4.7%) followed by
bulk with 1,650 units (-26.5%), tankers with 1,602
units (+0.1%), container ships with 1,036 units
(+13.0%) and chemical tankers with 702 units (-7.9%).
In the first six months of 2025, the Strait was
crossed by a total of 19,381 ships, with a reduction in
-6.7% on the first half of last year, of which 2,021 ships
over 200 meters in length (-18.6%).