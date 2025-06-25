Assologistica presented the "Dashboard" project
with the aim of ensuring governance, transparency and legality
to the logistics sector. In his speech today at the "Logistics
Day 2025", organized by "Il Sole 24 Ore" at
Assolombarda, the president of Assologistica, Umberto Ruggerone,
explained that the Dashboard was created to provide, through data already
in the possession of the public administration, an updated and
objective of the "state of health" of companies
logistical aspects: tax, social security and chamber of commerce regularity. "I don't
We ask companies - he clarified - to self-report, but at the same time
Status of making available the information that already
possesses, as in France. It is a trusted infrastructure between
clients and operators". "Logistics - he added
Ruggerone - makes everyday life possible, connects what
We produce, study and consume. But it grows faster
of the rules that should govern it. This is why
the Dashboard is born, a national platform to bring
transparency and trust in the system".
Currently before Parliament, the draft
Assologistica has already collected the support of
Federdistribuzione, Confindustria, trade unions and cooperative centres.
A further step was the inclusion in the law of
balance of the "logistic reverse charge", for
combating VAT fraud in a structural way.
Ruggerone also announced the launch of a joint table with
Confindustria, Federdistribuzione and other associations for
address the issues of the supply chain in a coordinated way: production,
logistics, distribution. "We want - he specified - a
system, like a tennis court with equal lines for
everyone, not a jungle where the strongest wins."