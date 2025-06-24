Call for reform of the entire transport driver training system

BRUM, Sit, Flixbus, Wayla, Assoistruttori, Trasporto Unito and
Federmobilità, in a meeting today in Rome at the Chamber of Deputies
of deputies, have presented a shared appeal to reform
the entire transport driver training system
with the aim of creating a new generation of instructors and
professional drivers, facilitate access to the profession and
make mobility safer. Over
of the meeting, the emergency in the sector was highlighted
caused by the structural shortage of professional drivers,
Driving instructors and teachers, a shortage found by a survey
of Unioncamere which noted the release in 2024 in Italy of
only 20,147 C licences (professional licence for goods transport) a
with an estimated need of over 214,000 drivers, while
for the D licence (professional passenger transport licence) i
There were 5,707 novice drivers against a minimum requirement of 17,000.
The appeal is based on seven proposals that start from the request
to streamline and standardise access to the professions of instructor,
driver, and driving teacher that today is a
cumbersome and uneven from province to province, overcoming
bureaucratic obstacles and enhancing the skills already
previously acquired. In the appeal, a request was made
also a simplification of training requirements, eliminating
rigid distinctions related to age and allowing everyone -
young and old - to access professional licences
without disproportionate obstacles. It is then emphasized the need
to increase the minimum mandatory hours of driving with an instructor to 12
for the B license, a number that would bring Italy into line with the standards
European. Another proposal is to make the role attractive
by recalibrating the procedures for accessing the
profession, providing economic incentives and introducing a
training internship period in driving school. The appeal also asks
to enhance the role of the instructor, recognizing him as a figure
mobility and enabling them to act more effectively
autonomous, with digital tools and business models
Flexible. The reform of the CQC system (Charter of Education) is also called for
Driver Qualification), now considered by many operators
ineffective and too unbalanced on theory, with the aim of
rebalance theory and practice, simplify the exam and make it more
functional to the real needs of those who drive for work. Finally,
highlights the need to facilitate the recognition of
foreign qualifications, allowing foreign nationals with experience in the
sector to enter the Italian market more easily,
filling the structural gaps of a sector that is increasingly
breathlessness.