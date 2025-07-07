Davide Falteri urged to aim at the development of a
"polycentric" logistics, particularly in the
North West Italy, to take advantage of the opportunities offered
from the new major infrastructures under construction, first and foremost the new
breakwater of the port of Genoa. "If we want the big ones to
investments in infrastructure become multipliers of
real development - explained the president of Federlogistica -
We must think of logistics not as an isolated sector, but
as an intermodal ecosystem, which unites port, rail,
viability, digital and technological innovation. Otherwise
even the effect of large infrastructures such as the Genoa dam does not
will be proportionate to the effort. Our proposal -
added Falteri - is clear: create a polycentric model,
in which every node - from the port to the hinterland, up to the districts
industrial and intermodal - contributes to building value. This
It also means investing in training, simplification and quality
of services, so that, returning to the North West case, the
Liguria is not just a point of passage, but a place where you can
generates economy, work and innovation".
"Precisely the major projects being implemented - he said
underlined the president of Federlogistica - must push towards
a collective responsibility that prevents confining
these works in sectoral areas that unfortunately represent a
constant temptation. And the tool to make this leap of
quality, which impacts public institutions as well as
as on private operators, already exists, but must cease to be
be an empty shell". According to Federlogistica, this
tool is the Simplified Logistics Zone (ZLS), which can
become the key to defining clear, stable and
understandable, which give certainty to companies; streamline
authorization procedures, with halved times and simplified procedures;
to launch the operational one-stop shop, which networks the Region,
Customs Agency, local authorities, port authorities, agencies
Tax; implement concrete tax and social security measures, such as
automatic tax credits for those who invest in logistics,
sustainability or innovation and allows to promote the
system at national and international level with the aim of
attract investors.