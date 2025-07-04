MSC Cruises joins Carnival and Royal Caribbean in the capital of Grand Bahama Shipyard

MSC Cruises has entered the capital of Grand Bahama
Shipyard Limited (GBSL), the largest shipyard in
ship repairs in the Caribbean participated equally by the
U.S. cruise groups Carnival Corporation and Royal
Caribbean. Last November, the two American groups had tightened
agreements to both sell a third of their stake to the new
investor, a transaction that was expected to be completed by mid-
2025, and in recent days the entry of the
cruise company of the Mediterranean Shipping Company group
as a new corporate partner.