The public debate on the project of Pier VIII of the port of Trieste has begun
A total investment of 315.8 million euros is planned
Trieste
June 23, 2025
The public debate on the project was launched today
of Pier VIII of the port of Trieste, which consists of the construction of the
of the first phase of a new container terminal on a single
total of 17 hectares already provided for by the Master Plan
Harbour. The project is developed in a partnership
between the Port System Authority of the Sea
Adriatico Orientale, HHLA PLT Italy, a subsidiary company
by the German HHLA and by the Italians Francesco Parisi, I.CO. P e
Bologna Interport which manages a logistics platform in the
port of call, its subsidiary Logistica Giuliana and the
same I.CO.P. The total investment envisaged is 315.8
€206.8 million of which is covered by public funding
(MIT-MEF) and €109.0 million from the private sector.
In the first phase of the project, the terminal will be equipped with
an annual traffic capacity of about 450 thousand TEUs and,
Once the entire project is completed, the capacity will be able to
rise to 1.6 million TEUs.
The Port System Authority has highlighted that
is the first public debate ever held in Friuli Venezia
Giulia and is dedicated to the largest work in the airport
Giuliano and one of the main port infrastructures
currently under construction on the national scene. The entire route
is coordinated by law by an independent manager,
responsible for ensuring the correctness and effectiveness of the process
participatory. For Pier VIII, the role has been entrusted to
Andrea Mariotto, as part of the Avventura working group
Urbana Srl, a company specialized in the design and
management of complex participatory processes.
At www.dpmoloottavotrieste.it
all the documentation relating to the
including the project report prepared by the
proposer, and the website will be the reference point
information for the entire route and will contain all the
materials required by current legislation. The public debate
It will last 120 days, of which 30 for documentary verification and
launch of the path, 60 for the collection of observations from the
public and 30 for the preparation of the final report by the
of the coordinator. Within 60 days of the publication of this
report, the Port Authority, as the proposing body,
will present the final document in which it will explain the
decisions taken in relation to the issues that emerged. In addition, they are
four public meetings are scheduled (1, 8, 15, 23 July) and
three technical-institutional tables on specific topics.
"We are conducting - underlined the Commissioner
extraordinary of the Port Authority, Antonio Gurrieri, announcing the launch of the
PUBLIC DEBATE - A decisive game that will change the
face of the airport, with significant effects for the entire system
logistics and for the territory, in terms of employment and
Cheap. Furthermore, the start of this path of democracy
will be a further test of the relationship that
links the port to the city and how fundamental the
dialogue with the territory".
Specifying that, "with the acquisition of the shareholding
majority in the multipurpose terminal Logistics Platform
Trieste, HHLA has entered a dynamic and growing market,
with the aim of actively contributing to the development of new
trade flows in the Adriatic area", the administrator
delegate of HHLA PLT Italy, Antonio Barbara, said that, "in
In line with its expansion strategy, HHLA will continue to
to invest with conviction in the development of the terminal and
in the extension of the operational area, aiming to strengthen the
logistics of Trieste. The long-term goal - he specified - is
creating a sustainable and technologically efficient container terminal
advanced, the most innovative in the Adriatic".
