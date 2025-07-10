In the port of Hamburg, 1.1 billion euros will be invested to strengthen the container sector

€1.1 billion will be invested in the Port of Hamburg
public and private funds to enhance accessibility and
port infrastructure in the Waltershofer Hafen area where
90% of the largest container ships currently scale
arriving in the German port. The program mainly includes
the enlargement of the evolution basin that will be expanded by
480 to 600 meters to allow easier maneuvering in
ship safety. In addition, the terminal group Eurogate, which
operates the Container Terminals Buchardkai (CTB) and Container terminals
Terminal Hamburg (CTH) in this port area, has signed a
preliminary agreement for the management of additional areas by investing
at least 700 million euros in the expansion of the terminals with works
which is expected to last two years under the
of the entire project which is expected to be completed in the middle of the
of the next decade.