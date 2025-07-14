Meeting in Rome between the top management of ESPO and Assoporti

In recent days, the president of the European Sea Ports
Organisation (ESPO), Ansis Zeltins, Managing Director of the
port of Riga, the vice president of ESPO, Gerardo Landaluce, vice president of
President of the Port of Algeciras, and the Secretary General of ESPO,
Isabelle Ryckbost, met in Rome with the president
of the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti), Rodolfo Giampieri,
the secretary general Oliviero Giannoti and Tiziana Murgia at the
offices of the association. On the occasion of the meeting,
spoken, in particular, of the document on the port strategy
2025 of the EU Commission, which recognises the important
role that ports play in achieving Europe's ambitions
in terms of sustainability, competitiveness and
resilience, and in which it is considered important to pay attention to the
towards the ports of the Mediterranean area.
"Italy - recalled Giampieri on the occasion of the
Réunion - is one of the founding countries of the organization
European ports and we have always held leading roles
importance, providing relevant contributions to our association
also thanks to the staff of the System Authorities
A port operator who participates in some technical meetings with our
coordination, and where we have ensured even more
cooperation. On this occasion - announced the president of
Assoporti - we had the opportunity to focus on some priorities
how the competitiveness of European ports in the global context
current, with reference to some regulatory provisions on which
We are working together. In particular, we shared the
need for greater regulatory simplification in the
Common European Framework of Reference. The top ESPO leaders have
considered the meeting very positive, hoping for a collaboration
increasingly intense with Assoporti and with the port
Italian. In the next period we will have the opportunity to deepen
further all the issues of interest, and one of the first
occasions will be during the ESPO Executive Board that
we will host here in Rome, an event that is repeated for the second time
after 15 years, next September 30th".