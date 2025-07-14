Matteo Gasparato appointed to the presidency of the Port Authority of the Northern Adriatic Sea

By a formal communication sent to the President of the
Veneto Region, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has
proposed the designation of Matteo Gasparato as president
of the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Settentrionale is the body that manages the ports of Venice and Chioggia.
The Region will now have to express its opinion on the
proposal, which will subsequently be transmitted to the competent
parliamentary committees for the final opinion.
Until the restoration of the ordinary top bodies of the Port Authority,
with a further decree Gasparato was appointed
Extraordinary Commissioner of the same Port Authority with effect from
from 11 July 2025.