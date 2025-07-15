Paolo Pessina has been appointed vice president of Conftrasporti-Confcommercio

Paolo Pessina, president of Federagenti, the federation
of Maritime Agents and Brokers, and already
president of Assagenti Genova, was appointed today
vice president of Conftrasporti-Confcommercio. Pessina succeeds
Gian Enzo Duci, also from Genoa.
"It is a source of great pride for me - he said
Pessina - take on this position at a time when the
coordination between the various components of the logistics market and
of transport, has become decisive and strategic for
ensure the competitiveness of the country system".