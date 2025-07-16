Program agreement for the preparatory and functional interventions for the construction of the bridge over the Strait of Messina

Today in Rome, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Infrastructure and
of Transport, the program agreement has been signed
for preparatory and functional interventions in relation to the
construction of the bridge over the Strait of Messina. The document
defines the technical and financial commitments of the parties involved
in the construction and management of the bridge and related works.
The agreement was signed by the Vice-President of the
Council and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo
Salvini, by the Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo
Giorgetti, the president of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani,
by the president of the Calabria Region, Roberto Occhiuto,
by the CEO of the Strait of Messina, Pietro
Ciucci, the CEO of Rete Ferroviaria Italiana,
Aldo Isi, and by the CEO of Anas, Claudio Gemme.
The Undersecretary of State to the Presidency of the
Council of Ministers, Alessandro Morelli.