Strong growth in the quarterly financial and commercial performance of the ABB Group

In the second quarter of this year, the Swiss group ABB
recorded a marked growth in both financial and financial performance.
and commercial ones. The period was closed with revenues
of $8.9 billion, up +8.0% on the quarter
April-June 2024. Operating profit amounted to 1.6
billion (+14.3%) and net income at almost $1.2 billion
(+7,2%). In the second quarter of 2025, the company, which operates
mainly in the electrification and automation sectors,
recorded a net increase of +16.0% in the value of new
orders acquired in the period which stood at 9.8
billion dollars. As of 30 June, the value of the portfolio
was almost $25.0 billion (+13.3%).
Relating only to the transport and transport segment,
infrastructure, ABB announced that in the second quarter of
This year, activity has continued to be high
in the maritime-port sector as well as in the
even if in the latter orders have dropped due to
the timing of the issue of orders. The administrator
delegate of the group, Morten Wierod, specified that the development of the
has characterized all four main areas of
business segments, as well as most of the
customers, the three main geographical areas in which the company operates
and both short-term and long-term businesses,
demonstration - Wierod specified - of a solid general context
of the market.
In the first six months of 2025, revenues totaled 16.8
billions of dollars, with an increase of +4.5% over the first half
last year. Operating profit was over 3.1
billion (+21.1%) and net income of $2.3 billion
(+14,1%). In the first half of this year, the value of the
orders acquired rose by +9.1% to 19.0 billion.