Fincantieri confirms its interest in the development of American shipbuilding

Donald Trump's second term in the presidency is
Controversial initiatives taken or announced by the
White House with the aim of protecting and developing trade and
American industry. In the latter context, it was decided, between
the others, measures to safeguard and relaunch the industry
shipping and shipbuilding.
Several foreign observers believe that measures to stimulate the
development of industrial activities on American soil
could have the effect of inducing foreign production companies to
design the establishment of its own factories in the USA.
In the shipbuilding industry, a signal in this
meaning may have come in recent days from the announcement of the
South Korean HD Hyundai to deal with American Edison Chouest
Offshore with the purpose of building container ships in the United States
(
of 23
June 2025). However, where national plans are envisaged
of incentives for industrial activities, is
It is inevitable that these arouse the interest of leading companies
Global. Among these is the Italian Fincantieri, which is already
present on American soil with various plants and activities
and which has expressed attention to stimulus programs for the sector
shipbuilding.
Yesterday, in a meeting hosted by Fincantieri in Washington by the
unequivocal title "Full speed ahead: the U.S. shipbuilding
renaissance", the evolution of the
defence industry and methods - announced
the Italian group - with which the USA can rebuild a base of
Resilient and sovereign shipbuilding. On the occasion of the event
Fincantieri has confirmed its intention to strengthen every aspect
of its presence in the United States where the company has invested 800
million dollars in its own factories and has a workforce of
over 3,000 people in Wisconsin. Fincantieri said
ready to support the United States in strengthening its base
industrial shipbuilding, through innovation, excellence
operational partnership and a long-term strategic partnership.
"This - said Pierroberto in his speech
Folgiero, CEO and General Manager of
Fincantieri - it is a decisive moment for the shipbuilding industry
and Fincantieri is here to stay. We are not
investing only in infrastructure; We are investing in the future
maritime safety, industrial innovation and
skilled workforce that feeds it. With a new management
team leading our U.S. operations (recent
the appointment of George Moutafis as Chief Executive Officer of the
American subsidiary Fincantieri Marine Group, ed.), we are
accelerating our commitment to provide new
generation in full alignment with strategic priorities
of the United States".