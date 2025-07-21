Government loan of €61 million to Belgian freight railway company Lineas

At the last meeting before the
summer holidays, which ended in the early hours of this morning, the
Kern, Belgium's restricted council of ministers, adopted
various measures on pension and pension reform
taxation, labour market and health care, as well as
additional measures including the granting of support of 61 million
of euros to the rail cargo operator Lineas. The funds will be
provided through the Société Fédérale
de Participations et d'Investissement (SFPIM), the sovereign wealth fund of the
Belgium and shareholder of Lineas.
"This loan from the Belgian government - commented
the managing director of the railway company, Erik van
Ockenburg - represents a strong recognition of the role of Lineas
in building the logistics of the future. We are pleased to be able to
send our customers, partners and employees a message of
continuity and, above all, the guarantee of our commitment to
lead the company to do what it needs to do: offer a service
Quality, high-value customers and profitability
while remaining an attractive employer."
The Belgian company, which also has offices in France, Germany, Italy and
The Netherlands, he recalled, in fact, that it employs over 1,500
people and that, despite the deterioration of the market in the first
months of 2025 marked by a generalized reduction in the volumes of
steel, chemical and automotive products throughout Europe,
Lineas has seen economic improvements with a
operating result which, although negative, in 2024 was
down to -€13.6 million compared to -€82 million in the
2022, result that the business plan for the period 2025-2027
expects to return to positive territory in 2026.