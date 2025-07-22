In the April-June quarter, freight traffic in the port of Rotterdam decreased by -2.3%

In the second quarter of this year, the Port of Rotterdam
handled 107.3 million tons of goods, with a decrease of
-2.3% on the corresponding period of 2024. In the field of
container traffic was 34.3 million tons
(-0.8%), a volume that was achieved with a
of containers amounting to almost 3.7 million TEUs (+3.2%), of which 1.9 million TEUs
million TEUs on landing (+1.7%) and 1.8 million TEUs on board
(+4,9%). In addition, in the general goods segment,
6.7 million tonnes of rolling stock (+3.6%) and 1.6 million tonnes of rolling stock handled
million tonnes of conventional goods (-2.3%). In the
of liquid bulk cargo traffic fell by -2.0% to 48.1
million tonnes, including 25.4 million tonnes of
crude oil (+9.9%), 10.7 million tonnes of products
refined petroleum products (-23.7%), 3.3 million tonnes of gas
liquefied natural waste (+14.5%) and 8.7 million tonnes of other
liquid bulk (-3.7%). The reduction in volumes is more marked
of dry bulk cargo totalling 16.6 million
tonnes (-9.5%), of which 7.9 million tonnes of minerals and
scrap (+6.6%), 3.4 million tons of coal (-26.2%), 2.6
million tonnes of agricultural products (+12.7%) and 2.6 million tonnes of
tons of other cargo (-35.5%).
Announcing today the data of the traffic of goods handled by the
Dutch port in the first half of 2025, the Authority
Rotterdam Port Office expressed concern about the lack of
investments in the industrial sector, noting that, although the
Dutch Government has recently taken positive steps with the
the aim of aligning the state of the national industry with that of the
neighboring countries, further measures would be necessary. In
In particular, the Port Authority highlighted that the announced
closure of several chemical companies, with the consequent loss of
hundreds of jobs in the first half of 2025,
confirms these concerns.
In the first half of 2025, the port of Rotterdam handled
211.0 million tonnes of goods, with a total of 211.0 million tonnes of goods,
decrease of -4.1% on the first half of last year,
of which 150.7 million tonnes at landing (-2.2%) and 60.3 million tonnes
of tons at embarkation (-8.4%). The total figure for goods
containerized was 66.5 million tons (-1.0%)
with a container handling of 7.03 million TEUs
(+2,7%). The Dutch port authority attributed the growth in TEUs
of containers to the recovery of European consumption that has led to the
an increase of +8.4% in imports from Asia to which
accompanied by a growth of +9.1% in volumes to and from the North
America attributed to the increase in maritime services on this
route with the entry into force last February of the Gemini alliance
Cooperation between container shipping companies
Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk. Regarding the decline in the weight of traffic
of containers, the body specified that the decrease is
due to the higher number of empty containers at loading and
-5% decrease in full containers on export caused by
the persistent weakness of the competitive position
of European industry.
In the first six months of 2025, moreover,
12.9 million tonnes of rolling stock (+0.9%) and 3.2 million tonnes of rolling stock
tonnes of conventional goods (+3.0%). In the field of
bulk cargo, liquid cargoes amounted to 96.2 (-5.3%), of which
50.1 million tonnes of crude oil (+2.6%), 22.4 million tonnes
tonnes of refined petroleum products (-21.5%), 6.5
million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (+9.0%) and 17.1 million tonnes
million tons of other liquid bulk cargo (-5.9%). Bulk
total 32.3 million tonnes (-8.9%), of which
13.1 million tonnes of minerals and scrap (-10.1%), 7.9
million tonnes of coal (-21.1%), 5.7 million tonnes
of agricultural products (+18.6%) and 5.6 million tonnes of other
loads (-8.0%).