In line with the similar trend in the average value of freight rates, after
five quarters of trend growth, in the second quarter of
2025 the revenues of the container shipping company ZIM
recorded a decrease of -15.4% over the same period of 2015.
last year standing at $1.63 billion, of which $1.32 billion
billion (-17.0%) generated by the company's core business
Israeli. Operating costs have decreased more than
contained having amounted to 1.10 billion (-3.1%). EBITDA is
was equal to 472 million dollars (-38.4%). Operating profit and
net profit decreased by -68.1% and -93.6% respectively
dropping to $149.2 million and $23.7 million.
In the period April-June of this year, the ZIM fleet
transported goods in containers for a total of 895 thousand TEUs
(-6,0%). In the quarter, the average value of maritime freight rates was
was $1,479/TEU (-11.6%). The only market in which the
company achieved growth in both revenues and volumes
transported was the Asian one, with maritime services
intra-Asian vehicles that in the second quarter of 2025 transported
199 thousand TEUs (+8.7%), activities that generated revenues of
$171.4 million (+4.2%). There was also an increase in the
volumes carried by services with Latin America, equal to 137 thousand
TEU (+8.7%), while in this market revenues fell by -1.0%
to $181.1 million. The transpacific services of the ZIM have
transported 354 thousand TEUs (-16.3%) with related revenues of 665.1
million dollars (-25.9%). Asia-Europe Services Delivered
76 thousand TEUs (-8.4%), with revenues that in this market
totaled $130.0 million (-32.6%). Finally, the services
transatlantic liners transported 129 thousand TEUs (-5.8%) with related
revenues of $175.7 million (+12.2%).
In the first half of 2025, ZIM's revenues were
totaling $3.64 billion, and growing
+4.2% on the first half of last year, of which 3.00 billion
(+6.3%) generated by the fleet of container ships of the
company. EBITDA was €1,251.0 billion (+4.9%),
operating profit of €613.5 million (-3.4%) and net profit of €319.8 million
million dollars (-31.2%). In the first half of this year, the
container ships transported cargoes amounting to 1.84 million TEUs
(+2.3%) and in the period the average value of freight rates was
$1,632/TEU (+4.0%).