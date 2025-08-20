In July, container traffic in the port of Algeciras grew by +6.6%

Last month, the port of Algeciras handled a traffic
of containers equal to 4.5 million tons, with a decrease in
-4.0% on July 2024. In terms of twenty-foot containers
traffic was 427,702 TEUs (+6.6%),
of which 367,325 TEUs in transit (+5.0%) and 60,377 TEUs in import-export
(+17,1%).
In the first seven months of 2025, the Spanish port of call
handled a total of 2,718,407 TEUs, with a decrease of -2.9%
on the same period of last year, of which 2,350,848 TEUs
in transit (-2.3%) and 367,559 TEUs in import-export (-6.6%). In
In terms of weight, containerized traffic amounted to
31.2 million tons (-6.9%).