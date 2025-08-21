The investment firm CVC Capital Partners exits Boluda Maritime Terminals and TTI Algeciras

The British investment firm CVC Capital
Partners plc, which specialises in the private equity segment, has
announced today the decision to sell its stake in
Boluda Maritime Terminals (BMT), equal to 49% of the share capital,
which was acquired in 2023 through the company
wholly owned Dutch subsidiary DIF Capital Partners and is
held by the DIF CIF I fund. The remaining 51% is in the hands of the
Spanish maritime, port and logistics group Boluda Corporación
Marítima. Boluda Maritime Terminals operates eight terminals
ports in Spain and the Canary Islands.
In addition, CVC announced that it had signed a sale contract
and purchase agreement to sell its stake in the
Total Terminal International Algeciras (TTI Algeciras), the company
which operates the container terminal of the same name in the Spanish port of
Algeciras. CVC Capital Partners, again through DIF Capital
Partners and the DIF CIF I fund, owns 49% of the capital of the
Isla Verde Algeciras Terminal Holding, a subsidiary of the
51% by CMA Terminals Espagne of the French shipowning group CMA
CGM, which holds 50% minus one share of the share capital of the
TTI Algeciras, with the remaining 50% plus one share that is
owned by the South Korean shipping company HMM.
CVC Capital Partners has not provided any further information at this time
details relating to the two transfers.