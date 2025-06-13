GNV will build a direct summer connection between Civitavecchia and Tunis

From the second half of July to mid-September
the GNV shipping company will strengthen its
ferry service between Civitavecchia and Tunis that in the period
will connect the two ports directly and weekly
adding to the historic Civitavecchia-Tunis route via Palermo
operated by GNV. The company has announced that the connection
was created with the aim of responding to the growing demand
of direct connections between Italy and Tunisia, offering a
faster and capacity building, and is
It has also been created to support the mobility of the
Tunisian community residing in Central-Southern Italy during the
Summer.
The new direct connection will offer departures every
Tuesdays from Civitavecchia in July and every Saturday in
August. At the same time, the route will remain active
Civitavecchia-Palermo-Tunis which will continue to operate in the
Weekend with departure from the Lazio port on Friday.