The unification of Grimaldi's concessions in the Port of Barcelona has been completed
The contract expires on September 20, 2035
Madrid/Barcellona
June 13, 2025
It was made official today, with the publication
the announcement by the Port Authority of Barcelona on the
Official Journal of Spain, the completion of the procedure for
unification of the two concessions held by Grimaldi Terminal
Barcelona of the Neapolitan group Grimaldi in the port of Barcelona, the
first detained on the Sant Bertan and Ponent piers and the second on the pier
Coast. The combined concession, for the handling of traffic of
passenger and rolling stock, covers an area of 176 thousand square meters and
has a duration until 20 September 2035 extendable. The annual fee
is €1.83 million, plus €0.0451 for
each passenger handled at the terminal, 1,0000 euros for each
vehicle handled, 0.2500 euros per ton of vehicle
and 1% of the annual turnover deriving from commercial rents
lease for areas or premises assigned to third parties for management.
The unification of the concessions is a consequence of the
of Grimaldi's acquisition of the assets of the Spanish company
Armas Trasmediterránea
(
of 19
July 2021 and 30
November 2023).
