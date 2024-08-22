At least 80% of the capital of the German shipbuilding company Meyer Werft will be granted to the state

The German government is preparing to acquire by way of
a majority stake in the company
shipbuilding Meyer Werft with the aim of supporting the company.
This was stated today by the "Reuters" news agency
citing sources familiar with the matter and recalling that the
shipbuilding company must raise almost 2.8 billion
to help finance its activities after the
stagnation of demand during the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to Reuters, the chancellor
Olaf Scholz and members of the Lower Saxony government
should announce the direct intervention of the government today
during a meeting with the staff of Meyer Werft who
scheduled in the next few hours.
"Reuters" specified that the federal government
and the state sector would contribute 400 million euros of
capital to temporarily take over at least 80% of the construction site
naval. The agreement would include a right of first refusal for the
Meyer family in the event of the State's exit from Meyer's capital
Werft. "We at the Ministry of Economic Activities -
the Minister of Economy told the news agency
Robert Habeck, without giving any details on the
Government - We have worked hard to find solutions
in recent weeks and solutions are possible."