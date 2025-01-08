MSC, together with Neri and Lorenzini, presents an expression of interest for the Darsena Europa in Livorno

The Swiss shipping and logistics group Mediterranean
Shipping Company (MSC) presented together with the Livorno Brothers
Neri e Lorenzini & C. an expression of interest in the
Darsena Europa, the new port platform designed in the port
Livorno to initially handle container traffic and in
a second phase also ro-pax traffic. The interest shown by the
Geneva group and the two historic Livorno companies
was welcomed with satisfaction by the Chairman of the Authority
of Port System of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, Luciano
Guerrieri, an interest - he underlined - that "confirms
the growing appeal of the port of Livorno and, in particular, of the
Darsena Europa project, capable of attracting a new and
qualified consent".
"We are pleased - added Guerrieri - of the interest that
such qualified subjects have shown that they have for a long time
a project that, we are sure, will open up new perspectives of
development not only for the port but for the whole territory. The
letter also confirms the goodness of the work of the Port Authority and of
the entire commissioner structure, whose work has been carried out to date
It was commendable. In the coming days - announced the
President of the Port Authority - We will meet the group for
talk in detail about the project, but it goes without saying that the
letter received spurs us to accelerate even more on the
implementation of public works". In this regard,
Guerrieri announced that "in the coming days we will approve
the executive project delivered to us at the end of the year by the entrusted RTI:
The goal is to start public works by
first quarter of 2025".
With the expression of interest, the MSC group, leader
global container shipping segment for
fleet capacity, confirms the intention to manage
further terminal activities in the port of Livorno, where
is already present through container control
terminal of Lorenzini & C., the intention that the group had
already highlighted with the purpose, placed under the lens of
of the Italian Competition Authority and then
abandoned to manage the Darsena Toscana Terminal, a terminal that is
He then became part of the shipping group's network
Neapolitan Grimaldi
