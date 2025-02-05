Federlogistica urges a temporary suspension of the measure on the new classification criteria of customs offices

The president of Federlogistica, Davide Falteri, called for "a
temporary suspension of the measure on the new criteria for
classification of customs offices and the definition, after a
with the operators of the sector, of a reform that
ensures greater efficiency without compromising competitiveness
of the Ligurian port system". The request comes after the
downgrading of customs offices in Liguria, to which Federlogistica
replies, underlining that, on the other hand, "investments in
human resources and customs infrastructures - highlighted Falteri -
must be a priority, including through the PNRR and the
MIT funds, to make the customs system more
performing and competitive".
According to the president of Federlogistica, the recent decision
of the Customs Agency to review the classification of
customs offices, with a possible downgrading of the Directorate
Ligurian and the offices of the three main ports of the region,
requires careful reflection on the operational and operational impacts of the
Cheap. While the reorganisation could aim at a
greater rationalization of resources and standardization
of the procedures - Falteri pointed out - on the other hand, it is
It is essential to ensure that these choices do not compromise
the efficiency and competitiveness of the system
Ligurian logistics-port area, which represents a strategic node for
Italian commercial exchange. "The Ligurian ports - he said
- manage traffic volumes of primary importance for
and need adequate customs facilities, both in
in terms of human resources and operational capacity. A
intervention that affects the customs organisational structures - has
- must be accompanied by targeted investments to
to increase staff and improve processing times and
release of goods'.