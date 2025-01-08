Trade mission to Vietnam of Spediporto, Port Authority and the Municipality of Genoa

The association of Genoese freight forwarders Spediporto, the
Municipality of Genoa and the Port System Authority of the Sea
Western Ligurian will carry out a trade mission to Vietnam
with meetings scheduled in Ho Chi Minh City and Danang whose
The aim is to establish collaborations with important
Vietnamese business and institutional delegations,
trade and joint projects in the areas of logistics,
innovation and sustainable development.
"Vietnam - highlighted President Spediporto,
Andrea Giachero - is a little-known country but in strong
expansion, supported by the growth of e-commerce, of the districts
industrial and technological and Special Economic Zones.
We believe this is a unique opportunity to create
new synergies and expand the opportunities for our
enterprises. We are very grateful and grateful to be supported by the
Municipality of Genoa, with the presence of the deputy mayor regent Pietro
Piciocchi, and by the Port System Authority in this
fundamental mission".