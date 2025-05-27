Pressure from the US government to take over from China in the management of ports in Panama and Australia

The campaign launched by Donald Trump to
ousting Chinese entities from infrastructure management
strategic for the United States seems to be made on purpose to replace
to Chinese interests, and in particular the
interests of individuals and companies linked to the president
American. This is more or less openly stated by the media of
some nations where the infrastructure of which Trump is located
considers that the United States cannot help but control,
starting with Panama and Australia.
In Panama, the Trump administration has its sights set on both the channel of the
Central American nation that on its ports
April 2025). Desires that, according to the US newspaper
"Political", the American government would also implement
through pressure from subjects linked to Trump. The newspaper,
in fact, it highlighted that the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) has
assigned to Checkmate Government Relations, a company
founded by Ches McDowell, a close friend of the president's son
American Donald Trump Jr. and brother of the Republican congressman
of North Carolina, the task of advising the authority
how to organize relations with the Trump administration.
An assignment that would have a monthly value of 195 thousand dollars.
"Politico" recalled that currently ART is
examining the agreement signed in March with a group of
investors, including the American BlackRock and the
terminal operator TiL of the MSC shipping group, which would acquire
80% of the share capital of Hutchison Ports of the CK Hutchison group
Hong Kong Holdings as well as 90% of the capital of the
Hutchison Ports PPC (Panama Ports Company), the company that
it owns and operates the Panamanian ports of Balboa and Cristobal.
In Australia, too, Trump's government would exert pressure
to intervene in the management of the port of Darwin by taking over from the
Darwin Port Operations of the Chinese Landbridge Group
April 2025). Australia's state television channel
Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has announced that a
American investment firm linked to the administration
President Trump has shown interest in the port of Darwin.
A representative of Cerberus Capital Management, which is based in
New York and which was co-founded by billionaire Steve
Feinberg, who earlier this year left his role as
CEO of the company to become deputy secretary
to the Defense - specified ABC - in recent days has held
meetings in Darwin, as confirmed by Landbridge itself. In
the non-executive director for Australia of the company
Terry O'Connor told ABC that a representative
Cerberus met with the management of the port of Darwin
expressing interest in a potential investment in the port,
without, however, submitting a formal offer.