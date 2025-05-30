A billion euros to restore port infrastructures of Ukraine damaged by Russian attacks

They will cost at least one billion euros the jobs to restore the harbour infrastructures of Ukraine until now damaged by the Russian attacks. Today the Deputy Minister for the Development of the Communities and Territories of Ukraine, Andrii Kashuba, spoke at the Black Sea Security Forum in Odessa. The minister has specified that moreover, to today almost 400 harbour infrastructures have been damaged and that from the beginning of the invasion are damaged 31 commercial ships and have been killed or injured 106 marine.