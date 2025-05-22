In the first quarter, freight traffic in the port of Naples grew by +4.3%, while in Salerno it fell by -3.4%

In the first quarter of 2025, the ports of Naples and Salerno
handled a total of 7.65 million tons of goods,
with an increase of +1.1% over the same period last year
year generated by the +3.1% increase in goods at unloading that
amounted to 4.52 million tonnes, while cargoes
at the end of shipment, with 3.13 million tons, recorded a
decrease of -1.6%.
In addition, the total volume growth was produced
the increase of +4.3% in traffic handled by the port
of the Campania capital, which stood at 4.62 million tons,
while traffic in the port of Salerno fell by -3.4% to
3.03 million tons.
In particular, in Naples the traffic of various goods is
rose by +2.4% to 2.84 million tons, of which 1.79 million
tonnes of containerised cargo (+9.3%) made with a
handling of containers equal to 173,516 TEUs (+9.4%) and 1.04
million tonnes of rolling stock (-7.5%). In the
liquid bulk cargo 1.46 million tons were handled
(+10.9%), of which 1.09 million tonnes of petroleum products
refined (+15.3%), 328 thousand tons of petroleum products
gaseous, liquefied or compressed and natural gas (+7.2%) and 35 thousand
tonnes of other liquid bulk cargo (-40.1%). Dry bulk cargo decreased by -5.7% to
334 thousand tons, including 127 thousand tons of products
metallurgical (-31.3%), 97 thousand tons of cereals (+46.7%) and
109 thousand tons of other dry bulk (+6.3%).
In Salerno, the traffic of various goods was equal to
2.93 million tonnes (-1.3%), of which 1.13 million tonnes
tons of goods in containers (+9.6%) totaled with a
handling of containers equal to 94,165 TEUs (+5.0%), 1.58
million tons of rolling stock (-8.9%) and 223 thousand tons of
conventional goods (+8.2%). In addition, the airport handled 99 thousand
tons of dry bulk (-40.8%).
In the port of Naples, on the other hand, the traffic of the
passengers, with 739 thousand passengers of local services handled
in the first three months of 2025 (-7.5%), 125 thousand passengers of the
ferries (-1.0%) and 75 thousand cruise passengers (-12.1%), of which 23 thousand on the
disembarkation/embarkation (+18.5%) and 52 thousand in transit (-21.1%). In the port of
Salerno, the passengers of local maritime services were 37 thousand
(+91.4%), those of ferries 20 thousand (-3.6%) and cruise passengers over
one thousand (+71.9%), all in transit.