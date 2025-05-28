In April, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado decreased by -8.7%

Last month, the traffic of goods in the ports of Genoa and
Savona-Vado Ligure decreased by -8.7% on April 2024
having stood at 5.26 million tons. The deflection is
generated by -27.7% of the volumes handled at the airport
Savona port which amounted to 1.29 million tons,
of which 473 thousand tons in Savona (-19.1%), 396 thousand tons in Savona
Vado Ligure (-13.9%) and 400 thousand tons in the Vado roadstead
(-43,6%). In the port of the Ligurian capital, traffic is
stable result having been equal to 3.99 million tons
(-0.3%), of which 2.91 million tonnes handled in the basin
port of Genoa (+3.6%) and 1.08 million tons in that of
Pra' (-9.7%).
In the miscellaneous goods sector alone, traffic in the ports of
Genoa and Savona-Vado was overall 3.42 million
tons (-7.7%), including 2.37 million tons of cargo
containerized products (-6.5%) made with a handling of
containers equal to 255,120 TEUs (-1.8%) and 1.05 million tons of
conventional goods (-10.3%). In the liquid bulk segment
1.34 million tons of mineral oils were handled
(-17.6%), 54 thousand tons of vegetable oils and wine (+122.8%) and
51 thousand tons of chemicals (+25.0%). Solid bulk
in the commercial sector there were 193 thousand tons (-20.9%) and in
the industrial sector 127 thousand (+96.7%). In addition, in the two airports the
supplies of bunkers and on-board supplies amounted to 71 thousand
tons (+41.7%).
After 12 months of decline, cruise passenger traffic in April 2025
in the two ports has returned to growth having been 273 thousand
units (+22.1%) and passengers also increased
of ferries with 105 thousand units (+30.0%).
In the first four months of 2025, freight traffic in the two
port calls was 21.08 million tons, with
a decrease of -1.3% on the same period of last year
year, of which 15.54 million tons handled in Genoa
(-3.7%) and 5.45 million tons in Savona-Vado (+6.3%). The data
total of miscellaneous goods was 13.46 million
tonnes (+1.0%), of which 9.20 million tonnes of goods in
containers (+6.2%) built by handling 980,464 TEUs (+6.7%) and 4.26
million tonnes of conventional goods (-8.7%). Oils
minerals were 5.74 million tons (-10.8%) and the other
liquid bulk 297 thousand tons (0%). Dry bulk in the
commercial sector amounted to 882 thousand tons (+11.6%) and
in the industrial sector at 479 thousand tons (+55.4%). Supplies of
fuel and on-board supplies totaled 216 thousand
tons (+15.1%). In the passenger segment, cruise passengers are
534 thousand (+6.4%) and ferry passengers 260 thousand (+6.1%).