In October in Salerno the elite of the ferry industry will participate in the Interferry conference
Event entitled "Connections"
Victoria
June 5, 2025
Scheduled from 4 to 8 October in Sorrento, the
annual conference of Interferry, the international association that
represents the ferry industry, is already presenting itself
as one of the most important industry events in recent years
years since the participation of primary physicians is currently confirmed
exponents of industry. "Unprecedented participation
of ferry company leaders from all corners
at this year's conference - highlighted
Interferry CEO Mike Corrigan - underlines
the fundamental role of "Connections" (which is
the title of this year's conference, ed.) in our
sector. In an era of rapid global change, including the
Sustainability, the evolution of regulatory compliance
and the imperative of economic growth and safety standards
consistent, these connections are more crucial than ever for the
future of the ferry sector".
Among the scheduled speeches, Bud Darr, president and CEO
of the cruise association Cruise Lines International
Association (CLIA), will return to the annual conference of
Interferry to talk about the challenges and opportunities of the
maritime sector in relating to customers, communities
and employees, while Isabelle Ryckbost, Secretary General
of the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO), will offer a
Expected update on implementation progress
shore power supply (OPS) for ships at berth
in European ports and discuss how companies can
work more closely to meet the deadline of the
2030 to have the availability of the OPS on the quay.
Meanwhile, they have already confirmed their participation
at the conference of the Shelvy Arifin association (corporate
secretary, ASDP Indonesia Ferry, Indonesia), Götz Becker (CEO,
FRS, Germany), Greta Bédard (President and CEO, Société
des traversiers du Québec, Canada), Claes Berglund (conductor
Public Affairs and Sustainability, Stena AB, Sweden), Matteo Catani
(CEO, GNV, Italy), Sean Collins (CEO, Uber Boat by Thames Clipper,
UK), Mike Corrigan (CEO, Interferry, Canada), Panos Dikaios
(CEO, Attica Group, Greece), Oluwadamilola Emmanuel (general
manager, Lagos State Waterway Authority, Nigeria), Mathieu Girardin
(executive vice president Ferry Division, DFDS, Denmark), Eric
Grégoire (CEO, Scandlines, Denmark), Emanuele Grimaldi
(managing director, Grimaldi Group, Italy), Guido Grimaldi
(corporate commercial director Short Sea Shipping Services, Grimaldi
Group, Italy), Nicolas Jimenez (President and CEO, BC Ferries,
Canada), Rio Lasse (Director of Transformation and Operations, ASDP
Indonesia Ferry, Indonesia), Niclas Mårtensson (CEO, Stena
Line, Sweden), Christophe Mathieu (CEO, Brittany Ferries, France),
Marija Zaputović Mavrinac (Member of the Board of Directors,
Jadrolinija, Croatia), Shane McMahon (CEO, StraitNZ, New Zealand),
Morgan Mooney (CEO, San Juan Clipper and Fire Island Ferries, USA),
Tim Mooney (President, Fire Island Ferries, USA), Seamus Murphy
(executive director, WETA / San Francisco Bay Ferry, USA), Anders
Ørgård (CCO, OSK Design, Denmark), Chet Pastrana
(CEO, Archipelago Philippine Ferries, Philippines), Mary Ann Pastrana
(executive vice president, Archipelago Philippine Ferries,
Philippines), Supapan Pichaironarongsongkram (chairperson, Chao Phraya
Express Boat, Thailand), Johan Roos (Director of Regulatory Affairs,
Interferry, Sweden), Katy Taylor (CEO, Wightlink, Isle of Wight
Ferries, UK) and Heru Widodo (president director (CEO), ASDP
Indonesia Ferry, Indonesia).
