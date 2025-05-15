The ports of Bremen and Hamburg closed the first quarter with a +3% growth in traffic

In the first quarter of 2025, the port of Bremen/Bremerhaven
handled 15.6 million tons of goods, with a
an increase of +3.9% over the same period of last year,
with only the loading loads that were almost
stable having totaled 7.6 million tons (+0.7%) while
those on board, with 8.0 million tons, marked a
increase of +7.1%.
In the container sector alone, traffic was
12.4 million tons (+3.8%) with a handling of
containers which amounted to almost 1.2 million TEUs
(+6,6%). Other miscellaneous goods decreased by -5.7% to
1.4 million tonnes, including 548 thousand tonnes of rolling stock
(-10.5%), 307 thousand tons of iron and steel (-37.1%) and 116 thousand tons
tons of forest products (+20.8). Bulk cargo is also down
liquid with 276 thousand tons (-5.5%), while the solid ones are
grew by +19.2% to 1.5 million tons, of which 839 thousand
tons of minerals (+19.7%), 124 thousand tons of cereals and
food products (+15.9%), 16 thousand tons of coal (+60.0%)
and 812 thousand tons of other dry bulk (+9.0%).
The Port of Hamburg also closed the first quarter of
this year with a similar increase of +3.1% in total traffic
amounted to 28.3 million tons. Growth has been
driven by containers, which rose by +4.7% to 19.9 million tonnes
with a handling of 2.0 million 20' containers
(+6,3%). Other miscellaneous goods also increased with 350 thousand
tons (+3.5%) and liquid bulk cargo with 2.3 million tons
tons (+23.6%), while dry bulk cargo recorded a
-14.3% decrease in agricultural products, which fell to 1.4 million
tons and a decrease of -5.8% in other cargoes equal to
4.4 million tons.
In the first three months of this year, the German terminal group
HHLA, which operates three container terminals in the Port of Hamburg
as well as terminals in the foreign ports of Odessa, Tallinn and
Trieste, recorded record revenues of 435.6 million euros,
up +19.8% over the same period in 2024, of which 426.3
million generated by the port and logistics segment alone
connected (+20.1%). EBITDA amounted to €73.5 million
(+22.2%), EBIT of €32.5 million (+86.6%) and profit after tax at
€13.2 million (+304.9%).
In the first quarter of 2025, HHLA's terminals
handled a total of 1.54 containerized traffic
million TEUs, with an increase of +5.5%, while transport
intermodal transport carried out by the Hamburg-based company marked a
increase of +28.5% having been equal to
496 thousand TEUs.