ECSA and SEA Europe explain how to ensure and increase the competitiveness of the EU maritime industry

Yesterday in Szczecin, as part of the eleventh edition
International Maritime Congress, a
Informal meeting of European Ministers for the Maritime Sector to meet
concluded with the delivery to the European Commission of a
Joint Statement by EU Member States calling for
increased competitiveness and resilience in the European sectors of
maritime transport and shipbuilding as well as a
EU industrial strategy for the maritime economy.
The European Shipowners (ECSA) and SEA Europe associations, in
representation of shipowners and shipyards respectively
welcomed the Declaration by stressing
whereas, at a time when protectionism is gaining ground in the
the document sends a strong signal that
Europe does not need protectionist measures, but
investments to bridge the innovation gap and to make the
more competitive maritime industrial cluster.
In the light of the exhortation expressed by the ministers, including the European
Shipowners and SEA Europe have published a joint statement
calling for the strengthening of international competitiveness,
sustainability and resilience of the manufacturing sector
maritime sector, consisting of shipyards and manufacturers
of maritime equipment, through an industrial strategy
maritime impact and to maintain a maritime sector
internationally competitive European through equality
regulatory and fiscal conditions at the
international.
In addition, the two associations ask to support the construction sites
and European marine equipment manufacturers through
financial incentives that drive demand through
volunteers, low- and zero-emission ships, retrofits and
clean technologies in Europe, and by incentivising investment in
the modernization of the production processes of shipyards and
marine equipment in order to further improve
efficiency.
They therefore underline the importance of introducing binding obligations
for the production and production of clean fuels in Europe,
in line with the objectives of the Net Zero Industry Act, through the
Sustainable Transport Investment Plan.
They also urge to facilitate access to finance, both
public and private sectors, for maritime investments to support
of the energy and digital transition. Especially-
European Shipowners and SEA Europe clarify - the revenues of the
EU ETS, both at European and national level,
should be better targeted at the energy transition of the
maritime sector, but also to support investments in
clean fuels, to stimulate demand for ships and technologies
and to support the modernisation of
shipbuilding and equipment manufacturing processes
Maritime. For the two associations, different tools of
funding and granting of funds, including
banks, guarantees, capital markets and private investors,
should facilitate better risk-sharing in
innovative and transitional projects.