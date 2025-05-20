In April, container traffic at the Port of Los Angeles increased by +9.4%

Last month, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles
Angeles rose +9.4% on April 2024 as it was
equal to 843 thousand TEUs, an increase that was driven by the
growth of +24.9% in the handling of empty containers that
totaled 275 thousand TEUs. The full containers on disembarkation are
amounted to 439 thousand TEUs (+5.3%) and full containers at embarkation at
128 thousand TEUs (-3.5%).
In the first four months of 2025, the Californian port of call
handled a total of 3.35 million TEUs, with a
Progression of +6.2% over the first four months of last year.
Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka,
confirmed the boost to traffic given by the duties announced and
introduced by US President Donald Trump that have induced
operators to anticipate these tariff increases: "This
growth - he explained - has been driven by an economy
and high consumer confidence, while more
recently - he specified - has been pushed by the
importers who imported goods before the entry into force
of duties. Looking to the future - continued Seroka - during
This period of high tariffs and uncertainty will see a
weakening of global trade".
Meanwhile, on the east coast of the USA, the port of New York -
New Jersey closed the first quarter of 2025 with a traffic
containerized at 2.20 million TEUs, up +10.0%
on the first three months of last year, of which 1.12 million TEUs
full at disembarkation (+8.5%), 341 thousand full TEUs at embarkation (+5.2%) and
745 thousand empty TEUs (+14.9%).